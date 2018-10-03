Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

Police say 17 banks in British Columbia were defrauded of more than $30,000 over a three-month period by a suspect who allegedly passed off washers as toonies hidden in coin rolls.

North Vancouver RCMP say the alleged scam involved the exchange of bills for more than 600 rolls of what were presented to the banks as $2 coins.

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May.

Although the rolls appeared legitimate, police allege only the toonies at the end of each roll were real and the remainder of the roll contained metal washers.

After an investigation that spanned several municipalities, the RCMP say a report was submitted and the B.C. Prosecution Service issued an arrest warrant on Sept. 19.

Police say 43-year-old Terrelle Talbot, who is of no fixed address but is originally from Nova Scotia, is wanted on 17 counts of criminal fraud over $5,000.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
USMCA writes new continental rules around online content, experts say
Next story
LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

Just Posted

Harvest Fest offers food, fun Saturday

The annual Harvest Fest takes place on the Boundary Museum grounds.

West Kootenay man fighting to keep 2 pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Castlegar, Grand Forks areas to see cleaner winter roads under new contract

YRB set to take over 10-year maintenance contract on Monday

MP Cannings spared brunt of Ottawa tornadoes

MP Richard Cannings was spared the impact of the tornadoes that hit the Ottawa region

Kootenay Robusters end 18th paddling season

Women of Trail, Castlegar, Rossland, Christina Lake and Grand Forks came together in 2001

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

B.C. theatre company’s poster censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the Board of Governors’ executive committee recommended proceeding with Seattle’s expansion application

USMCA writes new continental rules around online content, experts say

Digital policy expert Michael Geist said such safe harbour rules haven’t been part of the Canadian landscape

Most Read