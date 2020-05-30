(Trail Times file photo)

Suspect in West Kootenay gas station stabbing found dead

Police say the 30-year-old suspect stabbed a Montrose gas station employee

Police say the suspect in a stabbing at the Montrose gas station Friday afternoon (May 29) was found dead at a nearby residence shortly after officers arrived on scene.

This case began with a 911 call to the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 1:44 p.m. on Friday when it was reported that a 21-year-old male gas station employee sustained a non-life threatening injury after he was stabbed.

The RCMP say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, immediately fled the scene after the stabbing, police said.

Approximately 15 minutes after the initial incident, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound in the backyard of a vacant Montrose home.

In an effort to advance the ongoing criminal investigation, police are asking witnesses or anyone with any information to immediately call RCMP at 250-364-2566.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier
Next story
$200,000 Maybach impounded after ‘L’ driver caught excessively speeding in Vancouver

Just Posted

RDKB issues evacuation alert for 1,100 Boundary properties

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

RDKB launches survey to address housing needs in the district

Communities in the district include Trail, Grand Forks, Rossland and Fruitvale

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

Family happy the vehicle was found

Two more Johnson Flats properties given evacuation alerts

Forecast graphs for Boundary rivers show another spike for week of June 1

Vancouver Island bride held wedding in seniors home so dying stepdad could walk her down aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

‘I knew what he wanted’: Man recalls black bear chasing him up tree in Slocan Valley

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

PHOTOS: U.S. cities brace for increasing unrest over police killing of George Floyd

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has fully mobilized the state’s National Guard

Suspect in West Kootenay gas station stabbing found dead

Police say the 30-year-old suspect stabbed a Montrose gas station employee

$200,000 Maybach impounded after ‘L’ driver caught excessively speeding in Vancouver

Meanwhile, the supervisor sat in the passenger seat, police said

COVID-19 cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a B.C. mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

‘It is dire:’ Study finds B.C. logging continues on critical caribou habitat

The federal Species At Risk Act requires provinces to identify critical habitat for caribou herds

Grieving together, but apart: How funeral homes are handling the pandemic

‘Hugs are so important and right now hugs can’t happen’

Most Read