Suspect arrested in arson fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

The fire took place Friday in north Castlegar

Photo released by RCMP

A suspect has been arrested for arson in an incident that destroyed two Castlegar homes on June 5.

According to a press release, the Castlegar RCMP is working alongside fire investigators to determine exactly where and by what means the fire started. But the preliminary investigation has revealed the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to Yew Street in north Castlegar where two homes were fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED: Two Castlegar homes destroyed in fire

All residents of the homes escaped without injury.

“At this time the fire has been determined to be an arson, a suspect has been identified and arrested,” said RCMP spokesperson Corp. Chris Manseau.

“Video from the area has been obtained, and is being released in the hopes that witnesses or the public can further identify the person believed to be the suspect.”

The RCMP are also requesting the public’s assistance for any additional video surveillance they may have from the area of Yew Street from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5.

If you have information on this investigation please contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Two houses were destroyed by fire on June 5. Photo: Hybreed Photography

Previous story
Troops could be called to testify in lawsuits against long-term care homes

Just Posted

Suspect arrested in arson fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

The fire took place Friday in north Castlegar

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinds all Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

Evacuation alerts for 1,136 Boundary properties remain in effect as officials monitor forecasts

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks prepares for high water

Volunteers and emergency crews were busy all around the city, reinforcing vulnerable low points

‘Not technically feasible’: Grand Forks volunteers stack sandbags to fill in damaged dike

Residents hoped governments would do emergency repairs, but learned Sunday that it was up to them

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Former B.C. goaltender speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Jennifer Quesnel’s three sons

Most Read