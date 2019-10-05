The phone the homeowner found in this garage the next morning featured a close-up selfie of a man and woman. They were quickly identified after this picture was shared online. (Facebook.)

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

Abbotsford police say they have arrested a suspect in the case of the butter-fingered thief who dropped a cell phone while looting a Langley garage.

“We were notified that he was in Abbotsford. So police were able to locate and arrest him,” said Sgt. Judy Bird, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department. “He was located in a stolen vehicle, that’s why we were alerted.”

The Langley homeowner, Lee Jackson, said he received a call from Abbotsford police on Thursday who said they arrested a man and found most of his stolen belongings.

After waking up on Oct. 2 and finding his garage and his wife’s vehicle had been broken into, Jackson found the phone with a picture of suspect’s face on the background wallpaper. Jackson’s wife decided to share the suspect’s picture online.

“Someone broke into our garage last night!… And they dropped something! Their phone! In my car!” said the wife in a social media post.

The post ended up being shared over 495 times and the man in the wallpaper was quickly identified by people commenting online.

The suspect allegedly called the phone after Jackson dialed some of the contacts in its phone book. Jackson told the suspect he would give the phone back if he got his belongings back, but the man cut off contact shortly after.

RELATED: Thief forgets a cellphone in Langley garage during burglary

Previous story
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
Next story
VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Just Posted

Nakusp attempted “abduction” of student — maybe not?

Police find woman at centre of search, after investigation say no crime was committed

Nakusp cops seek woman after attempted abduction

Four NSS students say woman in van approached them, tried to grab one

Candidate Questions – Do you support the reversal of the 1956 decision to declare the Sinixt People legally extinct within Canadian borders?

Each week of the campaign, we will ask our local candidates to respond to readers’ questions

Alternating traffic on Hwy 3 near Paulson Bridge after morning rock fall

The road is expected to be fully cleared by 3 p.m. Wednesday

‘Peace of mind’ for legal cannabis store owner in Grand Forks

Chuck Varabioff opened a cannabis store in Vancouver more than five years ago

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

Meet the women who broke B.C.’s pigskin hall of fame ceiling

Mardi Gras dynasty the first women ever inducted into B.C. Football Hall of Fame

Most Read