File photo

Surrey shooting victim drives self to hospital

Police say the victim’s hand was injured in what appears to be a ‘targetted’ shooting Sunday on Scott Road and 110 Avenue

Surrey Mounties say a shooting victim drove himself to hospital shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

“The man was allegedly shot while in his vehicle waiting at a red light in the area of Scott Road and 110 Avenue in Surrey,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Tuesday. “The man sustained an injury to his hand, allegedly drove himself to an area hospital, and has since been released.”

She said police are asking anyone with dash camera footage from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

“This shooting allegedly occurred on a busy roadway during the day and yet we did not receive any police reports,” Munn said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Second escaped B.C. serval cat recovered after killing several ducks

Just Posted

A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
RDKB Emergency Operations Centre remains activated at Level 1 after wildfire

Pictured is a rendering of the proposed 13,000 square-foot community centre in Grand Forks.
RDKB board votes in favour to support referendum on Grand Forks community centre

A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning near Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Columbia River Treaty modernization concludes 14th round of negotiations