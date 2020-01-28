Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

The Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking information related to a sexual interference investigation involving a private instructor alleged to have abused two former students.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said investigators are not divulging what type of lessons were being taught “because it’s part of their hold-back so that they can confirm that the person has received instruction.”

“Investigators believe there may be more victims in the community and are encouraging anyone with more information to come forward,” she said.

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged with two counts of sexual interference following an investigation that began on July 9, 2019, when the RCMP learned of two youths allegedly being victimized between 2010 and 2012.

Sturko said the incidents are alleged to have occurred at a private residence in the Newton area, where the youths attended studies with a private instructor.

Staff Sergeant Lindsay O-Ruairc, of the Surrey RCMP Vulnerable Persons Section, said police “understand that reporting sexual interference can be difficult for victims” and “our investigators are compassionate and ready to listen, and we have victim services staff who can help support you throughout the process.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast
Next story
‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Just Posted

Castlegar autism workshop helps parents cope with wait times

Kootenay Family Place holding workshop Feb. 1

West Kootenay snowpack nearing record levels

High snowpack can mean a greater risk of flooding in spring, say forecasters

RDKB urges caution when reading into early snowpack reports

Staff say it’s too early in the season to have a strong handle on water flow projections

Treading snowy trails across the Boundary

Before the rain came this week, trails in the Boundary were well-travelled

More snow starting Wednesday night prompts weather alert for West Kootenay

Expect 15-20 cm starting this evening

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Headstones at Enderby’s Cliffside Cemetery mistakenly driven over by excavation crew

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research

Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

Opioid crisis to blame for shorter life expectancy in B.C. men, says Stats Can

Opioid crisis held responsible for declining life expectancy

Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast

“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Most Read