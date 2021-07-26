Surge of firefighters to hit Nk’Mip wildfire tomorrow

Firefighters on the line are using BC Wildfire Service helicopters, heavy machinery to battle the flames

Nk’Mip fire is over 6,800 ha and caused more than 600 evacuation orders. Photo: BC Wildfire

One hundred firefighters from Mexico and other parts of Canada are due to arrive on the fireline at the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire Tuesday, July 27, according to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB). They will join 43 firefighters now fighting the blaze, last estimated at over 6,800 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service has meanwhile committed five helicopters and a wide array of heavy machinery to the fight. Crews were throwing up an earthen rampart along the eastern edge of the fire. RDKB spokesperson Frances Maika said the wildfire service was trying to connect the rampart with one running along the fire’s southern reach.

Two hundred and forty-eight addresses remain under evacuation orders across the West Boundary, including the Mount Baldy Ski Resort. A further 192 addresses remain under evacuation alert. The evacuation and alert zones span communities ranging from Sidley, Mount Baldy, Bridesville and Rock Creek, Maika said.

The RDKB has not received reports of structure fires or fire-related injuries in any affected areas as of Monday evening.

