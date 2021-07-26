Nk’Mip fire is over 6,800 ha and caused more than 600 evacuation orders. Photo: BC Wildfire

Nk’Mip fire is over 6,800 ha and caused more than 600 evacuation orders. Photo: BC Wildfire

Surge of firefighters to hit Nk’Mip wildfire tomorrow

Firefighters on the line are using BC Wildfire Service helicopters, heavy machinery to battle the flames

One hundred firefighters from Mexico and other parts of Canada are due to arrive on the fireline at the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire Tuesday, July 27, according to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB). They will join 43 firefighters now fighting the blaze, last estimated at over 6,800 hectares.

READ MORE: Twice as many West Boundary homes under evacuation orders as Nk’Mip wildfire burns

READ MORE: Some inmates evacuated from Okanagan Correctional Centre due to Nk’Mip wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service has meanwhile committed five helicopters and a wide array of heavy machinery to the fight. Crews were throwing up an earthen rampart along the eastern edge of the fire. RDKB spokesperson Frances Maika said the wildfire service was trying to connect the rampart with one running along the fire’s southern reach.

Two hundred and forty-eight addresses remain under evacuation orders across the West Boundary, including the Mount Baldy Ski Resort. A further 192 addresses remain under evacuation alert. The evacuation and alert zones span communities ranging from Sidley, Mount Baldy, Bridesville and Rock Creek, Maika said.

The RDKB has not received reports of structure fires or fire-related injuries in any affected areas as of Monday evening.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Previous story
Firefighters, staff put out repeat fire at Midway sawmill
Next story
Doctors, air pollution experts forecast worsening health effects of wildfire smoke

Just Posted

Nk’Mip fire is over 6,800 ha and caused more than 600 evacuation orders. Photo: BC Wildfire
Surge of firefighters to hit Nk’Mip wildfire tomorrow

Photo: Shaw.ca
Grand Forks – Boundary Shaw customers without Wi-Fi, phone for days

Stumped by Steve Milroy is one of many pieces that can be seen on the Castlegar Sculpturewalk, which is venue No. 11 of the Columbia Basin Culture Tour that is taking place Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo by D. Gluns)
Combine a road trip with art in the upcoming Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Smoke hangs over the air in Creston. The West Kootenay was ranked as having Canada’s worst air quality on Monday. Photo: Kelsey Yates
West Kootenay has Canada’s worst air quality