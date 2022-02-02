Supreme Court to set trial for Grand Forks man accused of sex crimes

Shione’s case was last heard Monday, Jan. 31 at the Supreme Court in Rossland. Photo: Sheri Regnier

A supreme court justice will set a date for trial against Grand Forks’ Andrew Shione when the court convenes in Rossland next month, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the provincial Crown.

Shione, 79, is accused of two counts of sexual assault, stemming from complaints brought by two people. He was charged in January 2021 for the first alleged assault, and charged again last June with a second alleged assault.

Shione has elected to to be tried by a supreme court justice and a jury. He is due to enter pleas at trial, McLaughlin told The Gazette.

Both matters are set to come before the Supreme Court in Rossland on March 28, according to McLaughlin.

BC Supreme CourtGrand ForksRosslandsexual assault