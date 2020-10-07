The provincial government’s case against Rick Desautel, a Sinixt man living in Washington State, will be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada on Oct. 8. File photo

Supreme Court of Canada hearing on Sinixt rights to be webcast Thursday

The hearing will start online at 6:30 a.m. PDT

A ground-breaking Supreme Court of Canada case with local implications will be broadcast online on Thursday.

The hunting case that started in 2010 in the woods near Castlegar when Sinixt hunter Rick Desautel was charged with hunting out of season and as a non-resident has been moving through the courts since then, with the Sinixt winning each time, only to be followed by the province of B.C. appealing this to the next court level.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. PDT the hearing will be webcast here.

The court will decide whether the Sinixt are an Indigenous people of Canada, capable of possessing constitutionally protected rights.

The court hearing will not call witnesses but will hear submissions from lawyers on both sides as well as from several other Indigenous groups and from other provinces.

The hearing is expected to last one day.

Related:

Supreme Court of Canada will hear Sinixt appeal May 12

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks
Next story
B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Just Posted

Grand Forks house fire kills family pets

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

BC Conservatives Darryl Seres running in Boundary-Similkameen

Seres said he would appear at this Friday’s all candidates meeting hosted by the Boundary Chamber of Commerce

Boundary-Similkameen neck-and-neck in early polling

Aggregator 338Canada.com lists the riding as one of the tightest in the province

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Roadwork on Central Ave. to disrupt traffic Wednesday

City Crews are fixing a leaking water valve under the westbound lane

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Most Read