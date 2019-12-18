Sunshine Valley Child Care staff to strike on Dec. 19

After several months of negotiations, union and management have not settled ‘long-standing issues’

Parents with children enrolled in daycare or preschool programs with the Sunshine Valley Child Care Society are going to have to find different options for their kids on Thursday, after workers confirmed this week that they will be striking on Dec. 19.

The move to strike comes after the union representing child care and education workers at the facility and management have failed after several months to settle on a new collective agreement.

According to the BC Government and Services Union (BCGEU), which represents the staff at the Grand Forks facility, the two parties have not yet come to terms on how to settle “long-standing issues” including low wages, discussions arounds benefits and “significant issues with recruitment and retention.”

“Our members’ goal is to deliver quality, professional child care to the children and families of Grand Forks, but too many years of low pay and no health and welfare benefits have led them to a crisis point,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith in a press release.

In an email sent to parents of children enrolled with Sunshine Valley Child Care, the society’s Board of Directors said that the society has “worked in good faith to negotiate a fair sustainable increase to wages; they will come directly from the increase to parent fees and all profits that were made last year to cover wages retroactively.”

For the non-profit, “The only other option to approve higher wage increases would be to leverage the building and we think that is fiscally irresponsible and unsustainable,” the board said in the same email.

More to come.

