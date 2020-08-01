Kootenay residents should expect hot weather for the coming week, then relief. (Pixabay)

Summer heat late to arrive but here to stay in Grand Forks

After slow start to the summer, Kootenay residents should expect high temperatures to become warm weather

It was a late start to the summer for the Kootenays, with weather not cracking 30 C until the second half of July. But now that it’s here, British Columbians should expect it to stay for a while, says Environment Canada.

In Grand Forks, weather in the high 30s is expected for this coming weekend.

“Statistically, these are the hottest weeks of the year,” said Carmen Hartt, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada. “It’s going to be hard to beat this heat going forward.”

Environment Canada suggests that Kootenay residents schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day and to drink plenty of water. They also warn that the risks to young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are greater than others, and to stay in cool areas.

The weather should drop to the low 30s, high 20s on Monday.

But even as it begins cools down after this blast of heat, Hartt says that current weather models show that temperatures in the region should be warmer rather than cooler over the next four weeks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Just Posted

FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

‘As temperatures spike, so does the demand for electricity’ - FortisBC

Summer heat late to arrive but here to stay in Grand Forks

After slow start to the summer, Kootenay residents should expect high temperatures to become warm weather

West Kootenay campgrounds at capacity most nights

Campers line up each morning hoping to secure an available site.

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Temperatures soar, wildfire danger rating rises across Kootenays

East, West Kootenays expected to hit high 30s C as fire danger rating increases to high and extreme

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

Resources are being shuffled in Kamloops

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along the Bombi Pass

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Most Read