Amanda Vick is part of the first graduating class of the Indigenous law program at the University of Victoria. (Photo courtesy of University of Victoria)

Amanda Vick is part of the first graduating class of the Indigenous law program at the University of Victoria. (Photo courtesy of University of Victoria)

Students of the world’s first Indigenous law program set to graduate in B.C.

Graduates to influence areas of law such as constitutionalism, Indigenous governance

A class of 23 students in what is billed as the world’s first law program combining Indigenous and non-Indigenous law are set to graduate, four years after it was launched at the University of Victoria.

The joint program is a response to a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to establish Indigenous law institutes and equips students with the capacity to work across multiple legal systems – students graduate with both a Juris Doctor and Juris Indigenarum Doctor degree.

“When I first realized the unique way that I was going to learn the law, I felt both excited for the journey and humbled by the responsibility gifted to me,” said Amanda Vick, a Gitxsan Nation member and part of the first graduating class.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria post-secondary schools mark 50 years with Indigenous paddle ceremony

Graduates will work within and influence areas of law such as constitutionalism and Indigenous governance, criminal law, environmental protection, intellectual property housing, family law and child protection and administrative law, as well as lands, business and economies.

Such areas currently have a lack of legal expertise to create institutions grounded in Indigenous laws, according to UVic.

In future the university will be home to the National Centre for Indigenous Laws, with construction set to begin later this spring near the law faculty’s Fraser building.

The graduating students will celebrate their accomplishments at a recognition event on Saturday (April 9) at the Songhees Wellness Centre and formally receive their degrees during UVic convocation ceremonies in June.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

IndigenousPost-secondary EducationUniversity of Victoria

Previous story
Indigenous leaders, protesters gather in Vancouver to oppose Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
Fixer says former Alberta justice minister hired him to get reporter’s phone logs

Just Posted

Nelson’s sewage treatment plant is located at Grohman Narrows, and treats sewage through primary treatment (filtering and settling of solids) and secondary treatment (biological processes to break down organic matter). The resulting effluent is then released into the Kootenay River. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Sewage from Nelson treatment plant runs into Kootenay River during storms: environment ministry

Water Safety Instructor Trainer-Richard Friesen, Melanie Webster, Rayne Colin, Michael Konken, Lincoln Faulkner. back row: Renata Jaeger, Alexandra Larson
The Easter Bunny is coming to town

Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Provincial funding helps five West Kootenay organizations tackle racism

Terran Ambrosone of Castlegar shows a copy of the long-lost letter she received from family friends. The letter gave her clues that helped her track down her relatives in Ukraine. Photo courtesy Terran Ambrosone
Ukrainian invasion impact comes home to West Kootenay woman through long-lost letter