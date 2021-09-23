Student vote close to South Okanagan West—Kootenay results

Richard Cannings brought in about 41 per cent of the students and official voters

While people across the South Okanagan-West Kootenay were voting, so were students in schools across the riding.

Although the final tally of mail-in ballots is still underway, the final count of the student vote is complete and close in line with the results.

According to the students, Richard Cannings is the candidate of choice. Similar to the official results of 41 per cent of the vote, 40.8 per cent of students gave him their vote.

Conservative candidate Helena Konanz came in second in the student vote as well, although the students had a greater separation between her and Canning’s than the official election results so far.

About 20.2 per cent of the students voted for Konanz, while Green candidate Tara Howse finished in third with students at 17.4 per cent, followed by Sean Taylor of the People’s Party of Canada at 11.4 per cent and Ken Robertson of the Liberal Party at 10.2 per cent.

In comparison, the official election results available so far have Konanz with 35.2 per cent of the vote, followed by Robertson with 12.3 per cent, Sean Taylor with 7.6 per cent and Tara Howse with 3.8 per cent.

The student vote is run in collaboration between the schools and Elections Canada and is held during every general election.

According to the national student vote, the Liberal Party would have received 118 seats across Canada, followed by 106 for the NDP, 88 for the Conservatives, 21 for the Bloc Quebecois and three for the Greens.

Students from all levels, elementary to secondary, from 42 schools across the riding had a chance to participate.

