Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver is enduring its first major snow storm of the winter as snowfall warnings cover the entire inner south coast and eastern Vancouver Island, while many other parts of B.C. also face nasty conditions.

Environment Canada says as much as 25 centimetres could blanket higher elevations as well as northern and eastern parts of Greater Vancouver, although areas close to the water could see little more than a dusting.

The system is also packing 80 to 90 km/h winds, prompting wind warnings for the central coast, much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, as well as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

Numerous ferry cancellations between the mainland, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands started the day.

Snowfall warnings also cover much of northern B.C., from inland sections of the north and central coasts east to the Peace River region, as up to 20 centimetres snow is due by evening.

Along the boundary with Yukon and stretching into that territory, extreme cold warnings advise of wind chill values below -45, skidding to -50 for parts of Yukon, with the deep freeze not expected to lift for several days.

The Canadian Press

