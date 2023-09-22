Striking Rockwool workers in Grand Forks to vote on tentative agreement

Unionized employees have been on picket line since Aug. 25

Employees of Rockwool have reached a tentative agreement with the company and are voting on it Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Workers who’ve been on strike for nearly a month met at the United Steelworkers Union tent in front of Rockwool’s management office to get their ballots to vote on the agreement.

Katie Crane, first vice-president for United Steel Workers Union Local 1-423 said negotiating teams for both parties came to the agreement through a mediator on Tuesday evening and have put it to a vote.

Without revealing too many details about the agreement, Crane said it’s a better deal than what the company had offered before.

“We are not going to get everything we want, that’s how negotiations are,” she said. “We feel this is a better deal, however, but now it’s up to the members to vote and decide.”

Votes cast will be tallied on Saturday evening. Crane said the hope is whatever the decision, it’s a wide enough margin that it allows for no hard feelings and they have a clear direction.

Workers have been on strike since Aug. 25, with 160 people hitting the picket line.