Storms spark small fires in West Kootenay

Two lightning-caused fires reported after storm front moves through area

Yesterday’s thunderstorms in the West Kootenay left some calling cards behind to remind us they were here.

Three spot fires are burning in the Southeast Fire Centre zone, two of which were caused by lightning.

One is by Overton Creek, near Grand Forks; a second near Hellroaring Creek near Salmo.

A third fire, on the west shore of Kootenay Lake at the Midge Creek campsite, is suspected to be human-caused.

All three fires are spot fires at the moment, at .01 hectares in size, and are listed as new.

The fire danger rating for the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes the West Kootenay, is generally low to moderate. The danger rating increases somewhat in the northern part of the district, and is high in the mountainous areas around Yoho National park.

There are 42 active wildfires burning in the province at this time. Eighteen were started in the last two days.

