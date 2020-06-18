Steven Point was named UBC’s next chancellor. (UBC)

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

Steven Point will be returning to his alma mater as UBC’s 19th chancellor on July 1.

The former Skowkale chief is the first Indigenous person ever appointed to the role in the university’s history, according to the UBC news release.

“Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.,” said UBC board of governors chair Michael Korenberg. “Steven has demonstrated exemplary leadership through his decades of outstanding service to the people of British Columbia and we are thrilled that he is returning to UBC to bring his vast knowledge and experience to the University.”

Point is a UBC graduate and honorary degree recipient, but also the former Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, according to the welcome message offered by UBC president Santo Ono in a blog post on June 18.

As a double alumnus of UBC, Point “has retained close ties with the university” after obtaining his Bachelor of Laws in 1985.

“I am incredibly honoured to become UBC’s next Chancellor,” said Point. “My father is from the Musqueam Nation and I’ve always felt a personal connection to this land. I look forward to returning to my alma mater and working alongside students, faculty, academic leaders and the broader community to advance the university’s vision.”

As chancellor, Dr. Point will act as the honorary head of the university and preside over all major ceremonies and convocations.

The former Skowkale First Nation chief and provincial judge is known for his fervent advocacy of Indigenous rights throughout his career.

The 28th Lieutenant Governor of B.C. for five years, Chief of Skowkale First Nation for 15 years, and a Chiefs’ representative for the Sto:lo Nation government for five years, Point has been committed to service to Sto:lo, Indigenous people and British Columbians. He worked with the 24 Sto:lo Chiefs and was a major part of Sto:lo history when all 24 Chiefs united under the Sto:lo Nation Society.

In 2014, he was bestowed the title of Grand Chief by the Sto:lo Tribal Council.

READ MORE: Steven and Gwen Point earn order of Chilliwack

READ MORE: Point ended his term in 2012 as Queen’s rep in B.C.

