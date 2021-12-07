‘Staffing issues’ disrupt mail delivery by Grand Forks Post Office

Grand Forks’ Post Office will be making deliveries on alternating days through the coming weeks, according to Canada Post (CP).
Citing “staffing issues” at the downtown office, spokesperson Valérie Chartrand said Monday, Dec. 6, “We will temporarily deliver mail every other day at a minimum, while we work to resume normal mail delivery as soon as possible.”
Regular deliveries will go out “every other day at a minimum,” Chartrand said, adding that CP is “working to resume normal mail delivery as soon as possible.”
The Gazette was awaiting further comment from CP when this story was published online Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7.
