Stable search and rescue funding needed: GFSAR

The lack of funding in the new provincial government budget for search and rescue teams across the province will have a huge impact on local SAR operations if funding is not reinstated soon, according to Grand Forks Search and Rescue president.

Grand Forks Search and Rescue received $25,000 of provincial funding every year (on a three year term that began in 2015) for training, fuel, insurance and other operating costs. That funding, which was provided in varying amounts for the 80 SAR groups across the province based on size, was not included in last week’s provincial budget. Lawmakers addressed the issue in the House of Commons on Monday, saying they are working to find a solution.

Losing the funding could mean that over time, fewer Grand Forks Search and Rescue (GFSAR) members have the required training and equipment to attend a variety of rescue calls.

Burnard said the $25,000 funding was decided based on SAR’s then-membership of 14 members and capacity as a just ground search and rescue team. Prior to the budget release this year, he said the team was hoping for more funding, as they now have 42 members and multiple specializations that include swift water, flat ice, helicopter and avalanche rescue, and now need to fund the additional training and gear costs for those members and areas of expertise.

“Since that funding, our team has changed,” Burnard said. “It was based on the team size at the time.”

The funding is set to run out on March 31, and after that, Burnard said there is little money to train members, renew certifications or replace broken or worn out gear. Any member without up to date certifications and proper equipment is prohibited from attending rescue calls – and while some members have two or three years left on their certifications, other GFSAR members will need to renew this year.

GFSAR also receives funding from the City of Grand Forks, Village of Midway and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, but those funds do not cover all of the training, gear and operational costs.

SAR groups across the province are still paid per call-out, he said; that funding is separate from the funding for the training and operational costs and covers only the costs of attending a call, like mileage, fuel and meal allowances depending on the length of call.

“This money does not go beyond covering costs incurred during a callout,” Burnard said. “We want to look for funding … [but] fundraising chews on the time of the members … we don’t have much extra time for fundraising.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety said in a statement the ministry is aware of the concerns but said it “should not cause concern for the public.”

“It’s important to note that the Province will continue to provide Search and Rescue groups in B.C. with the operational supports they need to respond to emergencies. Search and Rescue members are reimbursed for operational and out-of-pocket expenses incurred during deployment, and we are continuing this valuable program,” Farnworth said via an emailed statement from his office.

“In the meantime, Emergency Management BC, in collaboration with the BC Search and Rescue Association, continues work to establish a sustainable and secure long-term funding model. While this process is time-consuming, it’s important to get it right.”

Burnard said they are hopeful the funding will be reinstated, and added the group puts it to good use each year, providing a thorough plan for the funds at the beginning of the year, and an accounting at the end.

GFSAR also recently received $85,000 through the BC Gaming grants, Burnard confirmed; that funding will be used for a variety of larger and more expensive projects, including a new-to-them 2012 pickup truck, a new raft for rough water rescue, and an enclosed trailer to hold the snow rescue supplies (including snowmobiles). Training, medical items, and improved communications for the command post are also included in the grant, he said.

Burnard said the gaming funding has been significant, but the group can’t count on it from year to year – applications must be submitted, in detail, every year, and there is always the chance that they will receive nothing, or a fraction of what they ask for. Comparing the two sources of funding, Burnard said provincial funding maintains and sustains the organization, while BC Gaming funds larger items and fills the gaps.

BC SAR said in statements on social media this week that it remains optimistic that a sustainable funding model for the province’s SAR groups will be found, but encourages residents to contact their local MLAs and the Ministry for Public Safety, Mike Farnworth at PSSG.Minister@gov.bc.ca or 250 356-2178.