Stabbing at Gyro Park

On January 14, 2023, at just after noon, officers attended to a complaint of a stabbing at Gyro Park, located in the downtown core of Grand Forks.

Upon arrival, a female victim was found with a wound to her neck. The woman was transported to Boundary Hospital and later transported to Trail for further treatment. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

A female suspect had departed the scene prior to police arrival, but was located later that evening and taken into custody without incident. The two parties are known to each other, and police have determined this to be an isolated incident.

Grand Forks RCMP have charged Raven Chan, a 24-year-old woman from Grand Forks with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault with a Weapon. Chan was held for a telephone bail hearing on the weekend and has since been further remanded into custody until Wednesday, January 18, where she will have another virtual bail hearing.

This was a very serious and scary incident to happen in our community, said Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler. While the victim sustained a serious injury, it could have been much worse, and we are thankful that she will make a full recovery.

Previous story
Ranch sign swept away in B.C.’s 2021 floods found after 350 km journey
Next story
Police in India charge two men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.

Just Posted

Stabbing at Gyro Park

The death occurred at the Castlegar & District Community Services Society’s homeless shelter operating in the yellow building pictured here. The shelter has since moved to a new location. Photo: Betsy Kline
Coroner rules Castlegar shelter death as accidental

Cam Bryant score the Bruins fourth goal against Nelson on Friday night. (Photo by Peter Kalasz: www.peterkalaszphotography.com)
Bruins Have Another Winning Weekend

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?