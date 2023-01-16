On January 14, 2023, at just after noon, officers attended to a complaint of a stabbing at Gyro Park, located in the downtown core of Grand Forks.

Upon arrival, a female victim was found with a wound to her neck. The woman was transported to Boundary Hospital and later transported to Trail for further treatment. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

A female suspect had departed the scene prior to police arrival, but was located later that evening and taken into custody without incident. The two parties are known to each other, and police have determined this to be an isolated incident.

Grand Forks RCMP have charged Raven Chan, a 24-year-old woman from Grand Forks with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault with a Weapon. Chan was held for a telephone bail hearing on the weekend and has since been further remanded into custody until Wednesday, January 18, where she will have another virtual bail hearing.

This was a very serious and scary incident to happen in our community, said Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler. While the victim sustained a serious injury, it could have been much worse, and we are thankful that she will make a full recovery.