Stabbing altercation in Ootischenia results in seizure of drugs, weapons

Two men sustained stabbing injuries in incident early Tuesday morning

A stabbing altercation in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 23 has led to the seizure of drugs and weapons from an Ootischenia residence.

Castlegar RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor reports that a home owner on Rosedale Road in Ootischenia answered a knock on their door and discovered a 43-year-old man covered in blood reporting he had been stabbed.

The home owners immediately called emergency services at 5:48 a.m. and provided first aid to the man.

Emergency services arrived and treated the man for multiple stab wounds. Police officers determined he was associated with a nearby residence.

Officers then went to that residence and located a second male, 31 years of age, who was taken into police custody for assault with a weapon.

The 31-year-old man also had injuries consistent to being stabbed.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Taylor says police suspect the two men, who are friends, got into an argument, which resulted in them both being injured.

To further the investigation, police obtained a search warrant for the residence to collect evidence for the assault investigation. They subsequently located items in the residence consistent with trafficking narcotics.

A second search warrant was then obtained to further the investigation into trafficking a controlled substance.

During the search, police seized evidence related to the assault including edged weapons and evidence to support the investigation of trafficking that included suspected cocaine, fentanyl and psilocybin. Police also seized other weapons not related to this incident.

Both men have been released from custody as the RCMP continues their investigation.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call 250-365-7721.

