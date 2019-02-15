St. Paul’s Hospital is a landmark on Burrard Street in Vancouver. (Wikimedia Commons)

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

A replacement for the 125-year-old landmark St. Paul’s Hospital is scheduled to open in 2026, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan announced Friday.

Dix acknowledged that the project has been announced over and over since 2003, a year after it was found to be unsafe in an earthquake like many other masonry buildings. This announcement is different because “none of these other announcements had money attached,” he said.

The replacement cost is budgeted at $1.9 billion, to build a new facility outside the downtown peninsula that will provide 115 net new beds. On hand for the announcement was billionaire philanthropist Jim Pattison, who has donated $75 million to hospitals in Surrey, Saskatchewan and elsewhere. The 18-acre site will be called St. Paul’s at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre.

Horgan noted that St. Paul’s is a specialty surgical centre for patients across the province, including heart transplants.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police track armed kidnapping across Thompson-Okanagan
Next story
Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Just Posted

What’s happening for Family Day in the Boundary

Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.

Petition on Second Street project presented to council

Over 1,000 signatures were gathered, but staff say council can’t do much about the project.

Have an escape plan, meeting place in event of fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue offers tips to keep your family prepared.

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Police track armed kidnapping across Thompson-Okanagan

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Olympian Rhoda Wurtele visits Fernie; reveals secret to skiing at 97

Rhoda Wurtele and her identical twin sister Rhona represented Canada at the 1948 Olympics

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Most Read