Balsamroot, pictured here, can be found on Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park, Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes, and many other areas across the Rocky Mountain Trench. (Paul Rodgers file)

Balsamroot, pictured here, can be found on Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park, Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes, and many other areas across the Rocky Mountain Trench. (Paul Rodgers file)

Spring’s yearly spectacle of balsamroot

Ever year in May, balsamroot emerges for a brief showy period

The days are getting longer and warmer and as we head into May, many locals are taking to the trails to hike, mountain bike and get some fresh air.

Every year East Kootenay folks look forward to when balsamroot emerges from hibernation and begins to bloom. This typically happens within the first few weeks of May and is a fairly short-lived experience, especially with warm temperatures.

According to the Sierra Club of BC, Balsamroot is a relative of the sunflower. The plants grow from B.C. and Alberta to California in plains and valleys, and to elevations of 2,700 metres. Balsamroot can take up to ten years to establish as their taproots are large and constantly in search of water.

Similar to dandelions, when picked, balsamroot wilts quickly and will not hold up in water as a cut flower.

Balsamroot has long been used traditionally by Indigenous peoples. The Sierra Club explains that the entire plant has an important use from it’s high fibre content when eaten, to sap that can be used as a disinfectant.

Local Wildlife Biologist Ian Adams explained that the native plants require longevity to grow and the fact that they are so abundant in these areas is a good indicator that the ecosystems they grow in are doing fairly well.

Some of the most popular local areas that these sunflower cousins are often found include Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes and Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park.

“Balsamroot grows in generally sunny areas, such as grassland and open forests in the Rocky Mountain Trench,” Adams said. “It’s known as an iceberg plant – the vast majority of the plant grows underground. Because these areas are quite dry, balsamroot has large taproots and they have to grow far down in search of water.”

This also protects the plants from fire. Even if a wildfire takes out the top of the plant, the roots are so vast that they will remain underground. However, it may take years for the plant to bloom again.

Adams pointed to another, fairly similar native plant – bitterroot. Bitterroot has leaves similar to succulents and by the time the plant blooms in June, the leaves are gone and what’s left is a pink and purple flower.

“Once the blooming period for bitterroot ends, it has to wait an entire year for another period of photosynthesis,” Adams explained. “It’s a very short period of time. It’s similar for balsamroot, by August, there’s not much of the plant left above ground.”

Fire may not be a huge threat to balsamroot, but invasive species are.

“One of the biggest threats to native wildflowers, like balsamroot, are invasive species. Invasive species are not palatable to wild ungulates or cattle so they threaten these grazing areas,” Adams explained, adding that balsamroot is food for livestock and ungulates.

He says that one of the biggest vectors for spreading invasive species includes mountain bikes.

“Mountain bikes are one of the main sources for spreading invasive species. When people go off the trails they pick up mud and seeds from plants like knapweed, for example. The worry is that they take their bike to another trail and spread that knapweed to other areas. It’s critical that people keep their bikes clean, and try to stick to the designated trails the best they can.”

He says that off road vehicles like ATV’s and dirt bikes are another concern, as they can easily spread invasive species. Keeping bikes, off-road vehicles and shoes clean is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of invasive species.

Adams says that the yearly spectacle of balsamroot is important for many reasons, including our mental health.

“The aesthetic value of these flowers is important, especially during times like this,” Adams said, referring to the pandemic. “We’re incredibly lucky to live where we do. For the last year, the ability to be able to get out and enjoy our trails and wild areas, without a whole lot of other people around is a blessing. I couldn’t imagine living in a large city centre at a time like this.

“Hopefully others share this sentiment and this raises people’s awareness of the importance of stewardship for these areas. Treating and maintaining these areas that we all love so much is crucial.”


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Balsamroot, pictured here, can be found on Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park, Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes, and many other areas across the Rocky Mountain Trench. (Paul Rodgers file)

Balsamroot, pictured here, can be found on Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park, Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes, and many other areas across the Rocky Mountain Trench. (Paul Rodgers file)

Balsamroot (pictured) typically blooms at the beginning of May and only lasts for a short period of time. (Ian Adams file)

Balsamroot (pictured) typically blooms at the beginning of May and only lasts for a short period of time. (Ian Adams file)

Balsamroot has long been used traditionally by Indigenous peoples. The entire plant has an important use from it’s high fibre content when eaten, to sap that can be used as a disinfectant. (Ian Adams file)

Balsamroot has long been used traditionally by Indigenous peoples. The entire plant has an important use from it’s high fibre content when eaten, to sap that can be used as a disinfectant. (Ian Adams file)

Balsamroot is a relative of the sunflower. The plants grow from B.C. and Alberta to California in plains and valleys, and to elevations of 2,700 metres. Balsamroot can take up to ten years to establish as their taproots are large and constantly in search of water. (Ian Adams file)

Balsamroot is a relative of the sunflower. The plants grow from B.C. and Alberta to California in plains and valleys, and to elevations of 2,700 metres. Balsamroot can take up to ten years to establish as their taproots are large and constantly in search of water. (Ian Adams file)

Previous story
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge
Next story
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Just Posted

File photo.
Let’s look at ‘and’ in ‘Mental Health and Addictions’

We need to acknowledge that addiction is a mental health issue

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson’s REDress Project exhibit vandalized

The REDress Project brings attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women

Nelson and Trail saw another jump in cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
COVID-19 cases in Nelson area this year surpass 2020 total

Nelson’s latest high is 20 cases

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
54 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-two people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care

Dr. Katherine Oldfield is a naturopathic physician, mother, and active member of the Nelson-West Kootenay chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Photo: Submitted
COLUMN: Restore our Earth, restore our health

Katherine Oldfield marks Earth Day by writing about the priorities we need to have

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine for injection at the Victoria Clipper Terminal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout not enough to bring back normal life by fall: report

Only 51% of the population will be protected under B.C.’s current rollout, SFU professors say more vaccinations are needed to achieve herd immunity

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Second-degree murder conviction stands for Abbotsford school killer

Judge finds that Gabriel Klein is criminally responsible for death of Letisha Reimer

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Balsamroot, pictured here, can be found on Sunflower Hill in the Kimberley Nature Park, Eager Hill, Wycliffe Buttes, and many other areas across the Rocky Mountain Trench. (Paul Rodgers file)
Spring’s yearly spectacle of balsamroot

Ever year in May, balsamroot emerges for a brief showy period

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge

This Earth Day, Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Most Read