Spring flooding financial relief available for affected residents

The provincial funds are for those affected by flooding in May and early June

Financial relief is available for people and local governments impacted by spring flooding that caused evacuation orders and property damage throughout the Boundary.

Emergency Management BC last week authorized Disaster Financial Assistance for the regional district, First Nations communities and municipalities related to flooding during May 18 to June 1.

Disaster Financial Assistance is a provincial program that helps individuals and governments recover from uninsurable disasters.

Homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers and charitable organizations can apply for the funds. Individuals can be compensated for 80 per cent of eligible claims after the first $1,000 to a max claim of $300,000.

The money is also exclusive to essential items, including housing repairs or to re-establish small businesses and farms. Loss of land or damage to land, except for some farm land, isn’t eligible for assistance.

More information about the program can be found at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 28.

EMBC Disaster Financial Assistance can also be reached at 1-888-257-4777 or by email at dfa@gov.bc.ca.

flooding

