Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

A special weather statement is in effect for the Central, South and North Okanagan, as well as the Fraser Valley.

RELATED: SUV down embankment in West Kelowna

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday — especially in the regions of the Similkameen, Okanagan, Arrow-Slocan and West Kootenay.

Arctic air over the Interior combine with moisture advancing from the Pacific is cause for this recent snowfall.

Snowfall warning and Winter Storm warning continued… #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/qQz77Rt48I — Vancouver Weather (@yvrwx) December 28, 2017

Snow and icy conditions are causing havoc on the roads. Kamloops RCMP are informing drivers Highway 5 is closed southbound near the Inks Lake turnoff after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side.

It is unknown at this time how long the highway will remain closed.

Travel is not being advised due to poor road conditions

A special weather statement is also in place for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt – and for Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

RELATED: Police warn drivers to slow down amidst multiple accidents

About 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight and another 10 to 15 cm on Thursday. Environment Canada is anticipating the risk of freezing rain on Thursday afternoon, near Hope.

RELATED: Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan regions can expect the snow to continue to fall into Friday.

Well hello Arctic front rolling into Kamloops Lake💨 pic.twitter.com/3VlnVSMghs — Joanne Hammond (@KamloopsArchaeo) December 27, 2017

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.