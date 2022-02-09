Spat over dogs resolved at Grand Forks court

Things got physical after a dispute over dog-leashes, says Crown

A Greenwood woman who got physical after a spat about her dog has resolved a criminal charge by entering into a peace bond.

The woman was charged Tuesday, Feb. 1, with two counts of causing fear of injury or damage to another person. The charges stemmed from an altercation in Greenwood late last November between the accused and a woman she crossed paths with as they were walking their dogs, Grand Forks provincial court heard Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The women, “otherwise completely unknown to each other,” became locked in a confrontation over dog-walking etiquette, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Smyth told the court. The complainant, who had her dog on a leash “took exception” with the accused, whose dog was unleashed.

The complainant then started taking pictures of the unleashed dog, at which point the accused “bumped her with her chest,” Smyth continued.

Having heard the circumstances, Judge Robert Brown ordered the accused to pay a $100 peace bond. Brown further ordered the accused to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a year, during which she time she is not allowed to go near the complainant.

Smyth then stayed the other count against the accused.

