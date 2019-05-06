The funding is part of more than $6 million in grants provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations throughout the province as part of the community resiliency investment program. (BC Govt)

Southeast Fire Centre gets $907,000 to reduce wildfire risk

Funding to help support local wildfire prevention efforts and educate people about wildfire safety

The B.C. government is providing more than $900,000 to support the Southeast Fire Centre in reducing the risk of wildfires this season.

The funding is part of more than $6 million in grants provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations throughout the province to support local wildfire prevention efforts and help educate people about wildfire safety.

The program was established in September with $50 million, with another $10 million in the February 2019 budget.

On Monday, the BC Wildfire Service listed the current fire danger rating in the Southeast as very low to moderate.

Here is a list of the grants available for each community:

  • Akisqnuk First Nation: $100,000 to assist with fuel and vegetation management
  • ?Aq’am First Nation: $96,000 to assist with planning and fuel and vegetation management
  • Village of Canal Flats: $73,325 to assist with education, planning, inter-agency co-operation, emergency planning, cross-training, fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities on private land
  • City of Castlegar: $30,000 to assist with planning
  • Regional District of Central Kootenay: $145,000 to assist with education and FireSmart activities on private land
  • Regional District of East Kootenay: $100,000 to assist with education, inter-agency co-operation, emergency planning, cross-training and FireSmart activities on private land
  • District of Invermere: $98,230 to assist with education and fuel and vegetation management
  • Village of Midway: $40,000 to assist with education, inter-agency co-operation, cross-training, fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities on private land
  • Village of Nakusp: $42,928 to assist with education, fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities on private land
  • City of Rossland: $182,166 to assist with education, planning, FireSmart demonstration projects, fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities on private land


