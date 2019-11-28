South Okanagan–West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings named Critic for Natural Resources

NDP candidate Richard Cannings was greeted enthusiastically by his supporters after the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding was called in his favour on Oct. 21. Today, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced Cannings will be returning to his role of Critic for Natural Resources in the shadow cabinet, as well as Deputy Critic for Transport. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Jagmeet Singh, federal leader of the NDP, announced today in Ottawa the South Okanagan–West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings will be returning as the Critic for Natural Resources in the shadow cabinet.

According to the press release issued today, Cannings has also been appointed as the Deputy Critic for Transport.

“It’s a privilege to continue serving in our caucus and I’m very pleased that Jagmeet has trusted me to take on these two important roles,” said Cannings in the release. “In terms of priorities, we want to make sure that people are set up for success in a low-carbon future. That means we need to ensure that workers aren’t left behind during necessary transitions and proper investments in re-training and job creation in clean energy sectors are being made.”

Cannings previously held the role of Critic for Natural Resources in the previous parliament after being elected in 2015.

During his campaign tour, Singh stopped in Canning’s hometown of Penticton to host a rally and draw support for the local candidate in the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Hundreds of residents from across the Okanagan Valley attended the rally.

The release states that with Cannings in these two roles, he is poised to be a champion for addressing climate change.

“Working toward innovative solutions like ensuring energy efficiency in buildings, homes and public transit are priorities for the new NDP caucus,” states the release. “Forestry is also an important priority in the Natural Resources file at this difficult time for that industry, and Cannings hopes to promote value-added opportunities that would support both domestic and export markets.”

“We recognize that people are worried about the climate crisis but they’re also concerned about making ends meet and looking after their families. We want to make sure that we’re helping everyone build a good life while taking care of the environment for future generations,” said Cannings in the release. “We have a really great team and I’m confident we’ll work together to get results for Canadians.”

