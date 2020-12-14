‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

Interior Health has deployed a team to the resort community to expedite testing

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)

Interior Health (IH) is investigating the spread of COVID-19 in the resort municipality of Big White, where cases of the virus have been detected and attributed to social gatherings.

The health authority said social activity in homes and accommodations at the ski resort has caused some transmission, though it did not confirm the number of cases identified. IH has not declared the spread an outbreak.

Due to the remote circumstances of the people who reside at Big White, Interior Health has deployed a team to expedite testing.

As accommodations at Big White are often shared, IH states it is doing some asymptomatic testing to identify cases as early as possible.

“Activities at Big White are safe for those who are visiting and following COVID-19 public health guidance,” Interior Health stated in a Dec. 14 email.

“We would like to thank Big White’s community leaders for their ongoing support as public health works to ensure any cases of COVID-19 are detected and supported as part of our ongoing efforts against COVID-19.”

The Capital News has requested comment from Big White vice president Michael Ballingall but has not yet received a response.

