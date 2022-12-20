A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

Snowstorm stops mail service in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Canada Post issues red alert for several areas in B.C., yellow alert in many other regions

Canada Post has suspended delivery for Tuesday (Dec. 20) for several regions in B.C. due to the snow and weather, including the entire Fraser Valley region.

The Crown corporation announced that all of Metro Vancouver, South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria) and the Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission) have received a red delivery service alert.

A red service alert means the suspension of delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out or recalling them. Canada Post stated that delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe for agents to proceed.

Canada Post has also issued yellow service alerts in the following regions:

  • Kamloops
  • Kelowna
  • North and Central B.C., including Prince George
  • Powell River
  • Vancouver Island

A yellow alert means agents will do their best to deliver, but there may be delays. They encouraged customers to clear ice and snow from walkways to ensure safe access when service resumes.

For more information on today’s alerts, visit canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/doc/en/news-and-media/delivery-service-alerts.pdf.

RELATED: Canada Post says it will have a fully electric fleet by 2040

abbotsfordBC StormBreaking NewsCanada Post

Previous story
Defence Department receives approval to spend $7B on 16 F-35s: sources
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla open southbound following multiple crashes

Just Posted

A Kaslo man is awaiting trial after allegedly trying to burn down this Home Hardware store. Photo: Google Maps
Kaslo man who allegedly tried to burn down business to receive addiction treatment, judge rules

Jonah Smith scored a hat-trick to secure the win over the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday. Photo by Peter Kalasz (www.peterkalaszphotography.com)
Bruins defeat Dynamiters in last home game before break

In November, Grand Forks Credit Union (gfcu) hosted Member Information Meetings to help members gain clarity over the proposed merger with Gulf & Fraser. The membership has voted yes to the merger.
Local Credit Union votes yes to merger

“Interior Health recognizes that many of our staff are tired and experiencing burnout,” said Lannon de Best. “We’ve been facing reallychallenging and unprecedented times in the last three years and our staff are really impacted.” Photo: Mulyadi/Unsplash
Patients treated in hallways as staffing levels wane at Trail hospital