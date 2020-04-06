A graph of the snow water equivalent at the Grano Creek monitoring station north of Grand Forks indicates that the 2020 levels measured on April 5 amount to approximately 75 per cent of the highest ever total recorded at the station on the same date. (Province of BC)

Snowpack measurements ‘promising’: RDKB

Measurements show Boundary snowpack just high of average range

Though the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and the City of Grand Forks together have more than 200,000 empty burlap bags ready to fill come freshet – should the need arise – provincial funding to actually purchase sand to fill those bags would not be released until the province deemed there to be an immediate threat. A City of Grand Forks document in the April 5 council agenda says that “funding for sand is not available at this time as the Province deems there is no imminent risk of flooding.” Nevertheless, local governments are releasing basic details about a flood preparedness plan in Grand Forks.

• There are currently three designated sandbag locations: the Nursery Fire Hall (Hall 355), The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena and the Grand Forks Airport

• Grand Forks and RDKB Area D residents can call Grand Forks Fire/Rescue at 250-442-3612 to get sandbags

• The RDKB will be leading preparation communications through its website: emergency.rdkb.com

At the Grano Creek snowpack monitoring station just southeast of Granby Provincial Park, the April 5 automated measurement indicates that the current snow water equivalent at that station is approximately three-quarters of its historical maximum peak for this time of year (~600 mm as compared to ~800 mm), thanks in part to a relatively stable March. River flows on the Kettle and Granby rivers, meanwhile, saw a drastic uptick in flow rate over the last few days of March, before levelling out at their higher rate in early April.

As it monitors the situation, the RDKB says it is also working to release provincial funding for sand, “to break these barriers in order to be better prepared.”

“The numbers in the snowpack have been looking promising,” said RDKB interim emergency manager Mark Stephens. As of April 6, data from the Grano Creek snowpack was just on the “cusp of historical average,” he said.

Stephens nevertheless advised Boundary residents in a video-update with Area D director Roly Russell and Grand Forks mayor Brian Taylor to “think about what your plan is going to look like,” noting that “considering what impact high water may have or has had on your personal property is important and in taking steps to prevent the damage that could be is critical.

Instructions on preparing a personal flood plan are available at emergency.rdkb.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam
Next story
As 300K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Just Posted

Snowpack measurements ‘promising’: RDKB

Measurements show Boundary snowpack just high of average range

Don’t travel to vacation homes or cabins, urges Kootenay Boundary district

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary asks residents not to travel to secondary homes

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recoverd

As 300K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Most Read