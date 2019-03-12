Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

Up to 20cm expected by Wednesday morning; motorists encouraged to drive to conditions

Motorists are encouraged to drive to conditions with up to 20cm snowfall expected over the next 24 hours. File photo

Hold onto your toques, winter isn’t over yet.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Kootenays, with up to 20cm expected in some areas by Wednesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, a slow-moving frontal system will bring snow to the area today and tonight.

It is predicting 10 to 20cm of snow by Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to affect the following areas: Boundary (Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass); East Kootenay; Elk Valley; Kootenay Lake (Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass); and West Kootenay (Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass).

East Kootenay highway contractor Mainroad has also issued an advisory.

“All motorists are encouraged to prepare for deteriorating conditions,” read a release issued late Monday.

“If travel is necessary, allow more travel time and drive with extra caution.”

During and after the event, Mainroad crews will apply anti-icing chemicals and/or winter abrasive, and commence snow removal operations as required.

This will continue on all highways until the event passes and roadways are back to normal.

Motorists are encouraged to report any observations and concerns to Mainroad’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office, which will be passed onto highway crews.

To make a report, call 1-800-665-4929.

For the latest information on weather alerts in B.C., visit Weather.gc.ca.