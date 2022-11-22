Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo

Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass will receive heavy snow

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snow is expected to begin Tuesday and fall through to Wednesday morning, with projected accumulations of 15-to-20 centimetres with low visibility in heavy snow.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca. The webcam at the Paulson Summit is not available until further notice pending repairs after vandalization.

The snow warning also applies to the Coquihalla Summit, Rogers Pass, and the north and west Columbia including Revelstoke.

Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays
