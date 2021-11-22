Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla between Hope, Merritt as crews try to repair damage

Snowfall is expected to taper off on Tuesday afternoon

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to pummel the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt by Tuesday (Nov. 23) at noon, stymieing efforts to repair damage caused by landslides and washouts.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to start falling Monday afternoon and begin to get heavy this evening as a cold front moves through the area, dumping between 20 and 30 centimetres on the damaged highway by Tuesday afternoon.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break,” the weather agency stated.

The Coquihalla has been closed for more than week after heavy rain sparked landslides and washouts that sheared parts of the highway into two and closed the important supply chain route between the Lower Mainland and the interior.

READ MORE: Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway

Previous story
‘We lost everything’: Many residents in Princeton, B.C. still digging out from flood
Next story
Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Just Posted

File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
UPDATE: Interior Health COVID-19 restrictions under consideration

Opening day changes to Friday. (Big White)
Big White delays opening day

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

Midway Fire and Rescue volunteers and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics assess a car badly damaged in a roadside collision near Rock Creek Sunday, Nov. 21. Photo: Submitted
Midway firefighters use jaws of life in Hwy 3 crashes