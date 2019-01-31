FILE – The Trans Canada Trail, near Paldi, has no walkers or bikers as snow starts to fall on Jan. 8. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada

Environment Canada calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass as Environment Canada calls for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

“A slow moving frontal system will produce 15 to 25 cm of snow over West Columbia, including Rogers Pass, Nakusp and West Kootenay beginning tonight through to Saturday morning. For West Kootenay, heaviest snowfall can be expected over communities that are located at higher elevation,” Environment Canada said in a release.

Related: Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Snow will end Saturday morning as the frontal system dissipates.

Drivers are encouraged to monitor highway conditions before they leave and should be equipped for changing conditions. Current road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

