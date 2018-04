Cst. Debra Katerenchuk

Media Relations Officer, Elk Valley RCMP

On April 13, 2018 Elk Valley RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at the Fernie Alpine Resort.

A 53-year-old male snowboarder succumbed to his injuries after being located by his friends off a groomed trail in a small gully.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. The male was not wearing a helmet at the time he was snowboarding.

RCMP continue to investigate this very unfortunate incident.