Environment Canada is calling for snow on the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass

Snow has already fallen on Kootenay Pass. This image taken Tuesday morning shows Highway 3 west of Creston. Environment Canada is calling for heavy snow on Kootenay Pass and the Paulson Summit overnight Tuesday. Photo: DriveBC

A snow warning has been issued for Highway 3 in the Kootenays.

Environment Canada says 10-to-15 centimetres is expected to begin falling Tuesday evening on the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

The snow will then taper off Wednesday morning as a low pressure centre moves out of B.C.

Road conditions can be monitored at drivebc.ca.

