A snow plow clears the drifting snow along Prest Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress)

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

For the first time in days, no Environment Canada weather warnings are posted in B.C. after snowfall warnings were lifted for the south coast.

The region had braced for another winter onslaught on Thursday night — and snow flew for several hours — but temperatures hovering just above freezing meant the flakes turned to rain or sleet in time for this morning’s commute.

A further 15 centimetres of snow had been predicted for parts of the south coast already blanketed by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms that began Sunday.

Many rivers and lakes in the region are frozen, however, and a woman and two dogs in Surrey quickly discovered the ice is not thick enough to hold weight.

Fire officials say the woman ended up in the Serpentine River after rushing out to rescue one of the dogs that had broken through while chasing a bird Thursday night.

The 52-year-old was in the water for about 10 minutes and a rescue was just getting underway when she managed to make it to the riverbank and get checked by paramedics. The dog was also able to struggle to shore.

READ MORE: Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

Battalion Chief Reo Jerome says the woman’s attempted rescue of the animal was ill advised.

“She is a very fortunate person. She’s very lucky that this didn’t end in tragedy for her and her dog,” Jerome said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case
Next story
Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

Just Posted

What’s happening for Family Day in the Boundary

Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.

Petition on Second Street project presented to council

Over 1,000 signatures were gathered, but staff say council can’t do much about the project.

Have an escape plan, meeting place in event of fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue offers tips to keep your family prepared.

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Police track armed kidnapping across Thompson-Okanagan

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Olympian Rhoda Wurtele visits Fernie; reveals secret to skiing at 97

Rhoda Wurtele and her identical twin sister Rhona represented Canada at the 1948 Olympics

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Most Read