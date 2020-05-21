Up to 15 cm of snow could fall by Friday morning for Highway 3 from Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass. File photo

Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass by Friday morning

Snow is expected to hit Kootenay mountain passes overnight on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass is expected to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning. Snow is expected to taper off to flurries or rain showers by Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Traffic delays expected on Highway 3 at Bombi Pass for several weeks

Along the Allison Pass, up to two centimetres of snow could fall tonight.

Snow levels will drop to 1300 to 1500 metres tonight and rise to 1700 to 1900 metres by Friday afternoon.

To remain up-to-date on road conditions along the mountain passes, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

