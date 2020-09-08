Boundary residents woke up to smoky skies Tuesday, Sept. 8. Interior Health B.C. has warned the smoke will last 24-48 hours. (Wendy MacLean/Facebook)

Smoky skies over Boundary Country as Washington state wildfire burns

Interior Health BC has put up a low-level health risk across South Kootenays

Smoky skies are expected to loom over the Boundary into Wednesday, Sept. 9, as wildfires continue to burn in northern Washington State, according to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Interior Health British Columbia.

The smoke poses a “low health risk” to area residents, a Castlegar station that monitors air quality reported Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, Interior Health has warned that smoke exposure may pose “health effects” to people with pre-existing health conditions, as well as those suffering from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

The district health authority has suggested that South Kootenay residents can avoid the smoke by staying indoors. It also recommended area motorists whose vehicles have air conditioning to drive with their AC on and their windows up.

Washington wildfires

The Customs Road wildfire on a section of the Kettle River roughly 200 kilometers southwest of Grand Forks has burned over 800 acres of forest, according to a Tuesday report on the US Wildfire Service’s website.

