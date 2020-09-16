Smoke gets into our eyes

Editor, The Gazette:

Today, in Grand Forks, we’re all staying indoors — not because of forest fires in B.C., but

because of those just South of us in Washington State, all of them out of control.

Yes, there are beautiful mountains beyond that row of trees, but they are totally engulfed in smoke drifting up from Washington State! (Huguette Kihl - Silver Kettle Village, Grand Forks, B.C.)

We know exactly how people feel in California, Oregon, and Washington, because we’re sharing their smoke-polluted air.

And there isn’t a single air-purifier to be had online!

Sunday Sept.13, 2020: Who says you can’t stare straight up at the noon-day sun? (Huguette Kihl - Silver Kettle Village, Grand Forks, B.C.)

Huguette Kihl,

Grand Forks