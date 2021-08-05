Small wildfire reported near Midway

Listed as ‘out of control,’ the fire is not a threat to people or property, according to the BC Wildfire Service

The B.C. Wildfire Dashboard showed small wildfires burning near Midway and Grand Forks Thursday morning, Aug. 5. Map: B.C. Wildfire Dashboard

A small wildfire is burning “out of control” near Midway, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported Thursday, Aug. 5.

Spokesperson Kim Wright said both of Wednesday’s fires at Gibbs Creek (west of Grand Forks) are under control, while the Chandler Creek wildfire near Christina Lake has been put out.

The latest fire is burning a roughly 100 square-metre patch of forest around 5 kilometres east of Midway, at Norwegian Creek. Four BCWS firefighters were fighting that fire as of Thursday morning, with three firefighters containing the flames at Gibbs Creek.

None of the wildfires currently pose a risk to surrounding people or property. All four wildfires are suspected to have been caused by an area lightning storm Tuesday night.

Last week’s wildfire between Grand Forks and Christina Lake is listed as “under control” on the B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard. That fire is under Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s jurisdiction, according to Wright.

The BCWS completed a successful controlled burn across a roughly 30 hectare stretch of forest near Gibbs Creek in mid-April.

