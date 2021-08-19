Smoke from the Sand Creek fire is seen from Pines Bible Camp on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Metz

Small wildfire north of Grand Forks extinguished

Human-caused fire burns 0.7 hectares about 7 km up Sand Creek Forest Service Road.

A wildfire about 7 km up Sand Creek Forest Service Road, north of the city, is under control.

Grand Forks Fire Rescue says the first call came in around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

When fire crews left last night, it was almost entirely extinguished, but they will return for the next couple of days to check for hot spots.

The fire burned about 0.7 hectares and is believed to be human-caused.

Grand Forks firefighters took the lead with support from Christina Lake Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire, which provided a helicopter and initial attack crew.

Meanwhile, the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire is now 2.3 km west of Mount Baldy.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the weather outlook is favorable for the next few days and they are working toward downgrading the evacuation order for the area to an alert early next week.

Fire personnel will conduct small burn-offs to deal with unburnt fuel as weather conditions permit.

Structure protection units are in place within the Mount Baldy resort area and crews continue to build containment guards in the north and northeast.

So far 215 firefighters have been deployed, along with 36 pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters.

There are 123 addresses on evacuation order and 34 addresses on evacuation alert within RDKB electoral Area E.

The fire is estimated to have burned 20,066 hectares.

 

A helicopter is seen battling the Sand Creek fire on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Metz

