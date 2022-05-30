A Crescent Valley man was charged with several offenses and had many charges and arrest warrants against him already. File photo

Slocan Valley man charged with driving 40 km over speed limit, giving police a false name

The man was charged with multiple other offenses and had several warrants for his arrest

A 54-year-old man from Crescent Valley was pulled over on May 19 by police and charged with driving 40 km/h over the speed limit, impaired driving, and using a false name.

An RCMP news release states that the man had multiple criminal charges against him from multiple locations, including being unlawfully at large, prohibited driving, obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with probation, breach of undertaking, and several firearms offences.

The man also had multiple warrants for his arrest from several jurisdictions, had an invalid driver’s license, was prohibited from driving, and was in possession of a controlled substance.

The driver was held overnight to be brought before the court on the outstanding arrest warrants. He was eventually released and his next court appearance is June 21.

“I am extremely thankful this driver was removed from our roadways before he or someone else was seriously injured. Even though the high-risk driving campaign is coming to a close, we are always looking for drivers that put other people at significant risk,” said RCMP Inspector Chad Badry, the officer in charge of BC Highway Patrol for the Kootenay region.




