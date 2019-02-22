Sledder dies near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was tasked by the RCMP to respond to a sledder in medical distress

A man has died while snowmobiling near Fernie.

This afternoon, Fernie Search and Rescue was tasked by the RCMP to respond to a sledder in medical distress in the Little Sand Creek area.

According to a Facebook post by SAR, two technicians flew to the area via helicopter but despite their efforts and those of the man’s friends and other sledders on scene, he could not be resuscitated.

“Fernie SAR would like to thank those on the ground for their efforts,“ said Fernie SAR. “The thoughts of all our members are with the man’s family and friends.”



