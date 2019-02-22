Photo courtesy of Fernie Search and Rescue

Sledder dies near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was tasked by the RCMP to respond to a sledder in medical distress

A man has died while snowmobiling near Fernie.

This afternoon, Fernie Search and Rescue was tasked by the RCMP to respond to a sledder in medical distress in the Little Sand Creek area.

According to a Facebook post by SAR, two technicians flew to the area via helicopter but despite their efforts and those of the man’s friends and other sledders on scene, he could not be resuscitated.

“Fernie SAR would like to thank those on the ground for their efforts,“ said Fernie SAR. “The thoughts of all our members are with the man’s family and friends.”


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian students urged to study in China despite Kovrig, Spavor arrests

Just Posted

Celebrating Family Day in Grand Forks

The activities on Market offered plenty for the whole family to do.

Grand Forks council flip-flops on BC Housing proposal

The low-income housing project on 19th was recalled for a second vote.

Rescued snowmobilers ill-prepared for emergency, Castlegar RCMP say

Two men rescued Wednesday night were not ready for overnight in back country

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

GFSS girls’ basketball to host Kootenay championships

Cheer the team on Friday night.

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Sledder dies near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was tasked by the RCMP to respond to a sledder in medical distress

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Most Read