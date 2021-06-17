Creston led the West Kootenay with COVID-19 cases during the week of June 6 to 12. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Six new COVID-19 cases in Creston as numbers dip in West Kootenay

No new cases in Trail, Castlegar

Creston had six new cases of COVID-19 during the week of June 6 to 12, according to the latest update from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Grand Forks had four new cases that week, dropping from 11 the previous week, while the Kootenay Lake area added two.

Nelson’s local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, meanwhile had two new cases. The Nelson area has had 123 cases in 2021, but just six between May 23 to June 12.

There were no new cases in Castlegar, Trail and the Arrow Lakes area. It’s the second straight week of no new cases in Trail, and the third week in a row with no cases in Castlegar.

Second dose vaccinations accelerating throughout region: Interior Health

COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

