Power lines lay across the highway in front of the RCMP detachment. Photo: Ben Jepsen

Single vehicle MVA takes out power pole and leaves surrounding area in the dark

A collision between a truck and a power pole on Central Avenue early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, led to a widespread power outage around Grand Forks.

The driver of the truck had fallen asleep, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler of the Grand Forks RCMP. There were no injuries, nor was alcohol involved.

However, the power pole was sheered right off toward the bottom, leaving some wires on the ground, and some still hanging.

“It at first affected a larger area, but they were able to isolate and get power on to many places,” Sgt. Peppler said. “The crews were there quickly, they had it isolated, and they worked to make it safe. They were able to make a safe zone quite quickly, get everything shut down and replaced.”

A lot of agencies were on hand — Telus, Hydro, City electrical and Fortis workers were on the scene, working for several hours throughout the day to replace the pole and get power back on.

The driver of the truck was looked at by BCAS attendants who attended; however he did not sustain any injuries. He was issued a Violation Ticket under the MVA for Failing to Keep Right. Driver was cooperative.

 

This pick-up truck sheared off the power pole and ended up in the parking lot of the Tastie Treat on Central Avenue at 5:30 am on Tuesday morning. Photo: Ben Jepsen

