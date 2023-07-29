Some of the water delivery machinery set up for structure protection at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD photo)

Some of the water delivery machinery set up for structure protection at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD photo)

Shuswap wildfire remains stable with no significant growth

Lower East Adams Lake sits at smaller estimated size and reduced, ‘smouldering ground fire’ behaviour

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is holding steady, according the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s most recent update.

As of Friday, July 28, the fire has been downsized from a previous 2,000-hectare estimate to a more accurate 1,821. The CSRD was able to approximate the size better due to more accurate fire mapping efforts.

The fire is not showing significant growth towards the populated areas near the southern flank, reads the update, and fire behaviour continues to be reduced.

Water delivery systems continue to be deployed and tested in the area by structure protection crews, to ensure equipment is ready if needed. A Chinook and Kaman K-Max heavy-lift helicopters continue to bucket the area.

Shuswap residents may experience increased smoky conditions from the northwestern and western flanks and other small fires in the region.

The Shuswap Emergency Program remains activated at a level two status, ready to respond to any change in conditions, said the CSRD.

