Nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire. (CSRD map)

Nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake are under evacuation alert due to a wildfire. (CSRD map)

Shuswap wildfire reaches 210 hectares, evacuation alerts remain in effect

Alerts issued Thursday for nearly 100 properties on lower east Adams Lake

A wildfire burning east of Adams Lake has more than doubled in size.

Following a flyover at the site of the East Adams Lake wildfire on Friday, July 21, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) updated the size of the blaze from 70 to 219 hectares.

A BCWS spokesperson explained the increase was the result of some fire growth since Thursday, as well as a more accurate estimate. The fire was discovered on July 12; lightning is believed to have been the cause.

During Friday’s flyover, BCWS personnel witnessed Rank 2 fire behaviour (low-vigour surface fire) with some pockets of Rank 3 (moderately vigorous surface fire). BCWS said for safety reasons, ground crews have not been able to respond as the terrain includes numerous steep areas. However, a helicopter has been providing bucketing support.

BCWS noted the fire spread mostly along the northeast flank and, as of Friday, did not pose an imminent threat to nearby structures. Regardless, evacuation alerts issued Thursday, July 20, for properties to the south remained in effect.

The alerts were issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams Lake Indian Band.

In a Friday media release, the CSRD said the fire is 2.3 kilometres from the nearest structure, and reminded those affected by the evacuation alerts that they should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The CSRD noted forecasted winds look favourable, “as they are predicted to push the fire growth north, away from structures,” and that the work being done by the helicopter would “help keep the area wet and cool, and reduce any fire movement down the slope towards the populated areas.”

Shuswap Emergency Program staff have activated a Level-One Emergency Operations Centre and will be responding to any changes in fire status throughout the weekend.

Read more: Wildfire burns off Highway 97C

Read more: B.C. firefighter numbers top 2,500, as 100 Brazilians arrive today

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswapShuswap Lake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Lightning sparks second wildfire outside Merritt
Next story
Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

Kate Mizenka is the latest recipient of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. Photo: Submitted
Kate Mizenka named winner of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award

The next few days are going to be a hot one for Grand Forks and the Boundary Region, with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for Grand Forks, Boundary Region: Environment Canada

This concept drawing shows the planned 13-unit affordable rental housing development now under construction in Castlegar. Illustration courtesy BC Housing
New affordable housing project under construction in Castlegar

The Nelson Police Department. File photo
Retired judge to review misconduct case against Nelson police officer