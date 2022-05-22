Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

More to come…

READ MORE: Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireShuswapShuswap Lake

Previous story
B.C. community to hold first official Pride event in its history
Next story
New BC Prosecution document guides against excessive incarceration of Indigenous people

Just Posted

The cast of the musical production gathering for a flash mob at the farmer’s market Friday morning, giving the community a sneak peak of their show. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)
Extra, Extra! – Grand Forks theatre group assembles for ‘Newsies’ flash mob

Andrew Friesen volunteers at the prize draw table at the Grand Forks and District Aquatic Centre on Thursday evening for National Lifejacket Day. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)
Grand Forks Aquatic Centre hosts life jacket safety event

A sign posted at the Christina Lake public beach notifying residents of the campground plan. (Danna O'Donnell/Facebook)
Province delays plans for Christina Lake campground in face of opposition

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital emergency department nurses: Jane Carlton, Tamara Roscoe, Teresa Myers, and Emily Larochelle. Photo courtesy Interior Health.
Suboxone treatment available in Interior Health emergency departments